Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:NHICW)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:NHICW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $132,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NHICW opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

