Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REVH opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.