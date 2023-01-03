Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average of $141.37.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

