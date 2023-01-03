Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.