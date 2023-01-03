CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 612.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CanSino Biologics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of CASBF opened at 8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 11.98. CanSino Biologics has a 52-week low of 5.33 and a 52-week high of 23.00.

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

