Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.