Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CSL opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

