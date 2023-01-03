Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 64.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 150.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.8% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

