CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCA Industries Price Performance

CAWW opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.67. CCA Industries has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

