CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,407,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,931.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $53.98.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.