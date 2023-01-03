CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CDW by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

