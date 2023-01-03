CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

