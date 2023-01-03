Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,738.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

