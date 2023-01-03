Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

