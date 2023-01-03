Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 8.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.50.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

