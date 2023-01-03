Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

