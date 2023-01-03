Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.