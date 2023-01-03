China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 33,054 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 5.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 19.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

