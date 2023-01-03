Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.4% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 215,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 119,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.3% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.12. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

