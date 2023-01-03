CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $51,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 109.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 604,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 316,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

