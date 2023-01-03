Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

NYSE CL opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

