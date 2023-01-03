Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

