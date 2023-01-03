Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 13,898.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 109,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 286,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actiam N.V. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,145,189 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $266,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $339.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

