Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Compass Stock Performance
Shares of COMP stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.22.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
