Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Compass

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.