Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 265,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.07 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $88,342 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.