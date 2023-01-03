Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,378,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $44,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

