Contrasting First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Primis Financial and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Primis Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 17.21% 5.78% 0.70% First Business Financial Services 28.75% 16.64% 1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Primis Financial and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.2% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primis Financial and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.35 $31.25 million $0.90 13.17 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.48 $35.76 million $4.57 8.00

First Business Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primis Financial. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Primis Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Primis Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

