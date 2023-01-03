Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 579,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Crane Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 25.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Crane by 69.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.