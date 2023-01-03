Critical Comparison: GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Rating) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeoPetro Resources and Paramount Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paramount Resources has a consensus price target of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 88.45%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Paramount Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 4.06% 8.22% 5.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Paramount Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources $1.10 billion 2.73 $189.02 million $0.46 45.98

Paramount Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats GeoPetro Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPetro Resources

(Get Rating)

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

