Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $962.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 94,600 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $267,718.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 973,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,373.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cronos Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 299,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

