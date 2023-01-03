CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CURE Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of CURE Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. CURE Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.54.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 154.12% and a negative net margin of 403.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

