Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of DCRDW stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

