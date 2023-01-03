Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

