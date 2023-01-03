Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 848.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 172,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

