Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

