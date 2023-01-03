Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

DFS stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.