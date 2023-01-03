Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DY opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

