Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of DY opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
