Edmp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmp Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.2% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

