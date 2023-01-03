Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,918,000 after acquiring an additional 92,057 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,758 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

