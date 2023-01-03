Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $747.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -151.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

