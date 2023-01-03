Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

