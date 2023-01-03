Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.6 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Endesa has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.60) to €21.80 ($23.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

