Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

