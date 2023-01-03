Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

