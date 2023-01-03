Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
