Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Equifax by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $194.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $294.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.80.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

