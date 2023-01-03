Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 71.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.