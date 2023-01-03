Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is McDonald Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

