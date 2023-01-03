Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

