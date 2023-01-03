Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

